Catherine Zeta-Jones was sizzling hot as she attended the world premiere of "Wednesday" on... Wednesday.
The actress gleamed on the red carpet wearing a mermaid-style Maticevski dress that featured high-structured shoulders and a deep-V plunging neckline.
She smiled and posed gracefully for the cameras alongside several other cast members from the Addams Family series.
- 1
- 2
- 3
"About last night. 'Wednesday' premiered in LaLaLand last night. Wow! What a night! Dylan, my son, sashayed me down the black carpet. My Maticevski gown was my ying to my Morticia Addams yang. And we had a 'crystal ball' cannot wait for you all to see this. Beware," Zeta-Jones wrote in an Instagram post recapping her time at the premiere.
In addition to Zeta-Jones, who plays the family matriarch Morticia Addams, other members of the upcoming series also showed up wearing standout looks.
Jenna Ortega, who plays the series' titular character Wednesday Addams, wore a black Versace dress with lace embroidery and a veil, pairing the ensemble with smoky eye makeup.
Christina Ricci also attended wearing a sheer, sparkly, spider-web adorned look from Rodarte's Fall 2020 collection.
Gwendoline Christie was also hard to miss in a red high-shouldered long-sleeve dress.
Zeta-Jones also had a sweet photo moment with her son Dylan Michael Douglas on the red carpet.
"Wednesday" follows the "smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside" Wednesday Addams as she "investigates a murder spree while making new friends -- and foes -- at Nevermore Academy," according to the show's synopsis.
The series, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar premieres on Netflix on Nov. 23.