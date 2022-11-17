Catherine Zeta-Jones was sizzling hot as she attended the world premiere of "Wednesday" on... Wednesday.

The actress gleamed on the red carpet wearing a mermaid-style Maticevski dress that featured high-structured shoulders and a deep-V plunging neckline.

She smiled and posed gracefully for the cameras alongside several other cast members from the Addams Family series.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Catherine Zeta-Jones arrives at the premiere of "Wednesday" on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 in Los Angeles.

"About last night. 'Wednesday' premiered in LaLaLand last night. Wow! What a night! Dylan, my son, sashayed me down the black carpet. My Maticevski gown was my ying to my Morticia Addams yang. And we had a 'crystal ball' cannot wait for you all to see this. Beware," Zeta-Jones wrote in an Instagram post recapping her time at the premiere.

In addition to Zeta-Jones, who plays the family matriarch Morticia Addams, other members of the upcoming series also showed up wearing standout looks.

Jenna Ortega, who plays the series' titular character Wednesday Addams, wore a black Versace dress with lace embroidery and a veil, pairing the ensemble with smoky eye makeup.

Christina Ricci also attended wearing a sheer, sparkly, spider-web adorned look from Rodarte's Fall 2020 collection.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix (L-R) Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Christina Ricci attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" Nov. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Gwendoline Christie was also hard to miss in a red high-shouldered long-sleeve dress.

Zeta-Jones also had a sweet photo moment with her son Dylan Michael Douglas on the red carpet.

Gregg Deguire/WireImage/Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones and Dylan Michael Douglas attend the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Wednesday" in Los Angeles, Nov. 16, 2022.

"Wednesday" follows the "smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside" Wednesday Addams as she "investigates a murder spree while making new friends -- and foes -- at Nevermore Academy," according to the show's synopsis.