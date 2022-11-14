This year's Baby2Baby Gala was nothing short of amazing.

The special occasion raises millions of dollars annually for children living in poverty and brings together everyone from celebrities to philanthropists to support the organization.

Over the past 11 years, the sold-out fundraising event has enabled Baby2Baby to give more than 270 million items to children in need across the country.

This year's affair also honored reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian for her longtime dedication to the nonprofit organization and commitment to supporting the children the program serves.

Past honorees have included Vanessa Bryant, Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington and several other notables.

Kardashian posted a series of striking photos from the gala taken by Pierre Auroux.

She wore a floor-sweeping pink Balenciaga look along with a matching bag and shoes.

Since posting, her photo has been liked more than 2 million times with many fans chiming in on how much they loved the look.

In addition to the reality star's "Barbiecore" pink moment, several others showed up wearing the bright hue as well.

From Vanessa Bryant and Ciara to Kylie Jenner and Kelly Rowland, see some of the best looks from the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala, below.

Vanessa Bryant

Araya Doheny/Stringer via Getty Images Vanessa Bryant attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The businesswoman, philanthropist and widow to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant was hard to miss in a vibrant pink long-sleeve dress by Gucci.

Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein

Araya Doheny/Stringer via Getty Images Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The Baby2Baby co-CEOs brought some of their best looks with Patricof dazzling in a black and white dress by Chanel and Weinstein wearing a beautiful pink sleeveless ensemble.

Ciara

Araya Doheny/Stringer via Getty Images Ciara attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The singer went for a menswear-suited look from Dolce & Gabbana. She paired the look with wavy voluminous blonde hair.

Kylie Jenner

Phillip Faraone/Stringer via Getty Images Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Jenner posed for cameras in a black custom dress by Loewe that included an alluring sheer top and bottom panel.

Ayesha Curry

Araya Doheny/Stringer via Getty Images Ayesha Curry attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Curry donned a white Giambattista Valli dress that included a pink floral print.

Jenna Dewan

Araya Doheny/Stringer via Getty Images Jenna Dewan attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The actress and dancer glowed in a stunning white gown.

Jessica Alba

Araya Doheny / Stringer via Getty Images Jessica Alba attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Alba was a wonderful sight to see as she smiled while wearing a floral pink dress from Carolina Herrera's Resort 2023 collection.

Kelly Rowland

Araya Doheny/Stringer via Getty Images Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The singer was lovely in a lavender floor-sweeping Georges Chakra Spring/Summer 2022 Couture look.

Kris Jenner

Araya Doheny/Stringer via Getty Images Kris Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Jenner showed up in a hard to miss ensemble straight from Elie Saab's Fall/Winter 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

Shay Mitchell

Araya Doheny/Stringer via Getty Images Shay Mitchell attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Mitchell looked amazing in a ruched black gown, updo hairstyle and ruby-toned lipstick.

Olivia Wilde

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The actress and filmmaker stunned in a two-piece look by Magda Butrym along with Irene Neuwirth earrings.

Lori Harvey

Araya Doheny/Stringer via Getty Images Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.