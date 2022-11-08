This 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards was full of glitz, glamour and many unforgettable moments.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, or CFDA, hosted its annual award ceremony in partnership with Amazon Fashion Monday evening at New York City's Casa Cipriani to celebrate those who championed innovation and excellence within the American fashion industry this year.

Everyone from the Kardashian-Jenner family to notables such as Diane Von Furstenberg, Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Keke Palmer and many more were in attendance for the 60th anniversary of the star-studded occasion.

Below, check out some of the most standout star moments from the 2022 CFDA Awards.

Kim Kardashian

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Kim Kardashian poses with the Amazon Innovation Award during the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani, Nov. 7,2022, in New York City.

The reality star and businesswoman, who was awarded Amazon's Innovation Award for her SKIMS solutionwear brand, was hard to miss in a strapless, shiny Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner attend 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner posed for a cute mother-daughter snap on the white carpet. Kris Jenner wore a long-sleeve black Schiaparelli dress while Kylie Jenner donned an alluring Mugler ensemble and updo hairstyle.

Kendall Jenner

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.

The second oldest of the Jenner sisters wore a sparkling white gown from Khaite.

Aurora James and Shannon Abloh

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Aurora James and Shannon Abloh attend 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.

Shannon Abloh accepted a posthumous Board of Trustees Award on behalf of her late husband Virgil Abloh. She posed alongside CFDA member and co-host Aurora James.

Law Roach and Kerry Washington

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.

Celebrity stylist Law Roach had a sweet moment on the red carpet with Kerry Washington. Roach also received the CFDA's inaugural Stylist Award.

Lenny Kravitz

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Lenny Kravitz attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.

Kravitz, who was named a Fashion Icon, posed in a custom look by LaQuan Smith.

Natalia Bryant

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images Natalia Bryant attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.

Bryant, the daughter of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, was gorgeous in a vibrant ruched hooded look designed by Tom Ford.

Amanda Seyfried and Michael Kors

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Michael Kors and Amanda Seyfried attend 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.

The designer and actress posed together for a great snap on the white carpet. Seyfried was wearing a belted black look from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Vera Wang and Vanessa Hudgens

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Vera Wang and Vanessa Hudgens attend 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.

Wang and Hudgens, both in dramatic black looks, posed together for a stylish photo. Hudgens paired her look with a sheer cream floor-length coat.

Halle Bailey

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Halle Bailey attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.

The singer commanded attention in a beautiful pink dress from Carolina Herrera's Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection. She topped the look with a braided updo and green drop earrings.

Diane Von Furstenberg

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Diane Von Furstenburg attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.

The legendary designer smiled while throwing up a peace sign on the white carpet, wearing a graphic-printed maxi gown.

Keke Palmer

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Keke Palmer attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.

Palmer was hard to miss as she donned a floral print dress with matching knee-high boots from Carolina Herrera's Spring/sSmmer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Ella Emhoff

Gotham/Getty Images Ella Emhoff attends the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.

The model and stepdaughter of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris rocked a stylish black Khaite dress along with a Puppets and Puppets bag that had a chocolate chip cookie printed on it.

Katie Holmes

Gotham/Getty Images Katie Holmes attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.

Holmes sparkled in a stunning dress from Jonathan Simkhai's Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear line.

Gigi Hadid

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Gigi Hadid attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.

Hadid certainly made a statement wearing a multicolored Thom Browne ensemble and dark gray lipstick.

Cher

Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images Cher attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City.