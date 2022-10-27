The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere took over Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday night with stars from the film showing up in their best outfits.
From Angela Bassett’s purple ensemble to Lupita Nyong'o's stunning white gown, many came out to support the sequel to "Black Panther" in their "purple" carpet best.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
The award-winning actress matched the purple carpet with a purple gown.
Ryan Coogler
Director Ryan Coogler, right, arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Oct. 26, 2022.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
The "Black Panther" director donned an all-white outfit and accessorized in a meaningful way: a necklace with Chadwick Boseman's image on the pendant.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.
Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images
The Academy Award winner, who plays Nakia in the “Black Panther” films, wore a white outfit from Balmain with a matching puka shell headpiece.
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.
Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images
The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star dazzled on the purple carpet with a sparkly black gown that had a matching sparkly black hood.
Rihanna
Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
The singer, who recently confirmed her new song "Lift Me Up," which is the lead single from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack, wore a stunning gray look from Rick Owens' fall/winter 2022 collection. She paired the look with gloves and Reza jewels.
Connie Chiume
Connie Chiume attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Chiume wore an extravagant yellow ensemble including puffy sleeves, gorgeous adornments and a vibrant matching headpiece.
Hannah Beachler
Hannah Beachler attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
The Academy Award-winning film production designer wore a white outfit with feathers and an intricate floral headpiece.
Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.
Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images
Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, wore a black pantsuit with jeweled details.
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.
Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images
The actress, who plays Okoye in the new film, matched Bassett with a purple dress with ruffles.
Ivy Haralson
Ivy Haralson attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
The actress, who plays Dora in the new film, wore a gorgeous red gown on the purple carpet.
Dominique Thorne
Dominique Thorne attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.
Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images
The actress, who plays Riri Williams in the sequel, donned a pink and black gown.
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.
Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images
Quinta Brunson attended the premiere and wore a gold and black outfit celebrating the new film. The "Abbott Elementary" star said she’s a huge fan of the film, having watched the trailer "about 20 times in a row."
Simu Liu
Simu Liu attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
The "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star supported his fellow Marvel family Wednesday night and wore a black suit on the purple carpet.
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images
The actor and "Black Panther" alum lit up the purple carpet in matching yellow two-piece look from Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection. He paired the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard
Actress Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, with a portrait of late actor Chadwick Boseman painted on her back, attends the premiere of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre in California.
Caroline Brehman/EPA via Shutterstock
The actress was photographed with a special tribute portrait of the late actor Chadwick Boseman painted on her back.