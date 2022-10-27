The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere took over Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday night with stars from the film showing up in their best outfits.

From Angela Bassett’s purple ensemble to Lupita Nyong'o's stunning white gown, many came out to support the sequel to "Black Panther" in their "purple" carpet best.

See all the looks below:

Angela Bassett

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images Angela Bassett attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

The award-winning actress matched the purple carpet with a purple gown.

Ryan Coogler

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Director Ryan Coogler, right, arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Oct. 26, 2022.

The "Black Panther" director donned an all-white outfit and accessorized in a meaningful way: a necklace with Chadwick Boseman's image on the pendant.

Lupita Nyong'o

Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

The Academy Award winner, who plays Nakia in the “Black Panther” films, wore a white outfit from Balmain with a matching puka shell headpiece.

Michaela Coel

Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images Michaela Coel attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star dazzled on the purple carpet with a sparkly black gown that had a matching sparkly black hood.

Rihanna

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

The singer, who recently confirmed her new song "Lift Me Up," which is the lead single from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack, wore a stunning gray look from Rick Owens' fall/winter 2022 collection. She paired the look with gloves and Reza jewels.

Connie Chiume

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images Connie Chiume attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

Chiume wore an extravagant yellow ensemble including puffy sleeves, gorgeous adornments and a vibrant matching headpiece.

Hannah Beachler

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images Hannah Beachler attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

The Academy Award-winning film production designer wore a white outfit with feathers and an intricate floral headpiece.

Letitia Wright

Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images Letitia Wright attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, wore a black pantsuit with jeweled details.

Danai Gurira

Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images Danai Gurira attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

The actress, who plays Okoye in the new film, matched Bassett with a purple dress with ruffles.

Ivy Haralson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images Ivy Haralson attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

The actress, who plays Dora in the new film, wore a gorgeous red gown on the purple carpet.

Dominique Thorne

Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images Dominique Thorne attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

The actress, who plays Riri Williams in the sequel, donned a pink and black gown.

Quinta Brunson

Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images Quinta Brunson attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

Quinta Brunson attended the premiere and wore a gold and black outfit celebrating the new film. The "Abbott Elementary" star said she’s a huge fan of the film, having watched the trailer "about 20 times in a row."

Simu Liu

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images Simu Liu attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

The "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star supported his fellow Marvel family Wednesday night and wore a black suit on the purple carpet.

Michael B. Jordan

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Michael B. Jordan attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022.

The actor and "Black Panther" alum lit up the purple carpet in matching yellow two-piece look from Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection. He paired the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard

Caroline Brehman/EPA via Shutterstock Actress Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, with a portrait of late actor Chadwick Boseman painted on her back, attends the premiere of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre in California.