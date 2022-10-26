As excitement for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" grows, MAC has unveiled a new makeup collection inspired by the upcoming movie, which is set to hit U.S. theaters on Nov. 11.

The latest limited edition Marvel Studios' Black Panther line is a nod to the grace, grit and gorgeousness of Wakandan warriors, the Dora Milaje, and inspired by the world of Wakanda itself.

In Marvel's original 2018 "Black Panther" film, Wakanda is a fictional country in East Africa in which the Black Panther resides, one that remained in isolation for centuries before later opening up to the rest of the world. It is also considered the most technologically advanced nation on the planet.

courtesy of MAC MAC has joined forces with Marvel to launch a mesmerizing new limited edition Black Panther makeup collection.

"Like the vibrant world of Wakanda, #MACxWakandaForever features lavish, saturated hues that look fantastic on everyone -- especially those with rich skin tones," MAC senior artist Fatima Thomas said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to creating looks for every occasion with this collection."

The #MACxWakandaForever collection features 10 new products including everything from vibrant lipsticks to alluring eyeshadows and more.

One standout product is the all new Eye Shadow x 8: Marvel Studios' Black Panther Collection By MAC which features an eight-pan shadow palette that has creamy textures packed with lots of color payoff, jewel tones and earthy mattes and shimmering metallics. It's also shielded in special-edition Black Panther-inspired packaging.

courtesy of MAC MAC has joined forces with Marvel to launch a mesmerizing new limited edition Black Panther makeup collection.

The full collection will be available to shop on Nov. 1, with prices starting at $23.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.