Janet Jackson has never been one to shy away from from fresh new hair looks -- but her latest look is an exciting blast from the past.

The music icon recently posted a behind-the-scenes look at herself getting glammed up for the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, as her classic 1986 hit "Control" played in the background.

In the short Instagram clip, Jackson is initially seen wearing a white robe and braids styled up into a ponytail. Moments later she is dressed in a black Christian Siriano ensemble with her hair in a voluminous curly updo styled by Larry Sims.

The singer's look was a nearly spot-on recreation of her look on the cover of her "Control" studio album.

Since posting the video, Jackson has received praise from fans along with over 163,000 likes.

"Words can't even describe how much you mean to us. I love your glam team for giving the give you deserve," makeup artist Giselle Ali commented.

Another Instagram user asked, "Am I in a time machine?" referring to the throwback look.

One fan revealed that one of their wishes was for Jackson to recreate all of her album cover looks.

Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images Janet Jackson poses in the press room during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Jackson, who was inducted in 2019, attended this year's ceremony to support her former producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who were inducted over the weekend.

The two played a big role in producing "Control" which was the five-time Grammy winner's first album produced without her family's involvement.