Sydney Sweeney is enjoying a high-fashion streak that includes a recent barely there look.
The actress stunned fans at the "Anyone But You" premiere in Sydney, Australia, Monday night wearing a sheer white draped dress from Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
She paired the gown with a matching opaque bra and shorts underneath, topping off the look with understated jewels and white ankle-strap platform heels.
Her makeup was subtle with eyeliner, rosy cheeks and glossy lips, while her hair was kept simple and full of soft layered curls.
While the "Euphoria" star's Australian premiere look turned a lot of heads, she wore another see-through look ahead of the event at the movie's New York premiere.
For the latter event, Sweeney wore a Miu Miu dress that included lots of dazzling embroidery and a black cinched waist belt. She wore soft glam makeup and a pulled back chignon hairstyle.
Sweeney's statement-making ensembles didn't stop there: Days before, she was spotted on the film's New York City press tour sporting not one, but several additional head-turning looks.
Sydney Sweeney's "Anyone But You" press tour looks
Dec. 12, 2023
Sweeney donned a sparkling two-piece ensemble by Brunello Cucinelli.
Earlier in the day, she was photographed wearing a Barbiecore pink Versace dress and white shades.
Sweeney's red bustier dress was a custom make by Balmain.
Designed by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, this look, with detailed cutouts, is date-night ready.
Sweeney kept her look classy in a green dress and black sheer tights with a long overcoat.
Dec. 11, 2023
This wintry white Monse look is where style meets sexy.
The actress kept things cool and casual wearing a black Balmain top with gold buttons and wide leg jeans.
Sweeney's runway-ready two-piece look is from Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection.