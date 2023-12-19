Sydney Sweeney is enjoying a high-fashion streak that includes a recent barely there look.

The actress stunned fans at the "Anyone But You" premiere in Sydney, Australia, Monday night wearing a sheer white draped dress from Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

She paired the gown with a matching opaque bra and shorts underneath, topping off the look with understated jewels and white ankle-strap platform heels.

Her makeup was subtle with eyeliner, rosy cheeks and glossy lips, while her hair was kept simple and full of soft layered curls.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Sydney screening of "Anyone But You" at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Dec. 18, 2023 in Sydney. Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty Images

While the "Euphoria" star's Australian premiere look turned a lot of heads, she wore another see-through look ahead of the event at the movie's New York premiere.

For the latter event, Sweeney wore a Miu Miu dress that included lots of dazzling embroidery and a black cinched waist belt. She wore soft glam makeup and a pulled back chignon hairstyle.

Sydney Sweeney attends Columbia Pictures' "Anyone But You" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Dec. 11, 2023 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sweeney's statement-making ensembles didn't stop there: Days before, she was spotted on the film's New York City press tour sporting not one, but several additional head-turning looks.

Sydney Sweeney's "Anyone But You" press tour looks

Dec. 12, 2023

Sydney Sweeney is seen in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 12, 2023 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

Sweeney donned a sparkling two-piece ensemble by Brunello Cucinelli.

Sydney Sweeney is seen in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 12, 2023 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

Earlier in the day, she was photographed wearing a Barbiecore pink Versace dress and white shades.

Sydney Sweeney is seen in Midtown on Dec. 12, 2023 in New York City. The Hapa Blonde/GC Images via Getty Images

Sweeney's red bustier dress was a custom make by Balmain.

Sydney Sweeney is seen on Dec. 12, 2023 in New York City. Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images

Designed by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, this look, with detailed cutouts, is date-night ready.

Sydney Sweeney is seen in Midtown on Dec. 12, 2023 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

Sweeney kept her look classy in a green dress and black sheer tights with a long overcoat.

Dec. 11, 2023

Sydney Sweeney seen in Rockefeller Center on Dec. 11, 2023 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

This wintry white Monse look is where style meets sexy.

Sydney Sweeney is seen in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 11, 2023 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

The actress kept things cool and casual wearing a black Balmain top with gold buttons and wide leg jeans.

Sydney Sweeney is seen in Midtown on Dec. 11, 2023 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

Sweeney's runway-ready two-piece look is from Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection.