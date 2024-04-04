Matt Dillon, a star of the 1983 classic film "The Outsiders," dropped by the Broadway adaption of the movie which is currently in previews before opening night on April 11.

Dillon also posed on Wednesday with Angelina Jolie, who is a producer on the project.

Producer Angelina Jolie, Producer Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Original film star Matt Dillon, Director Danya Tamor, Book Writer Adam Rapp pose with the cast and company backstage at the new musical based on the classic book "The Outsiders" on Broadway at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 3, 2024 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Dillon, who played Dallas Winston in the adaption, smiled alongside cast members at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Ralph Macchio, Thomas C. Howell, and Tom Cruise pose on the set of the 1983 film "The Outsiders," directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE

The "Wild Things" star can be seen posing with the Broadway group, representing the "Greaser" team he initially starred in more than four decades ago alongside Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, and more.

"This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them," according to the musical's website.

"The Outsiders," originally adapted from S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel of the same name, tells the story of a group of teenagers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, whose quintessential 1960's style and attitude towards society captivated audiences in the 1983 film adaption. The book and film's classic line "Stay golden, Pony Boy," has transcended generations.