Matt Dillon poses for photo with Angeline Jolie, the cast of 'The Outsiders' musical on Broadway
Matt Dillon, a star of the 1983 classic film "The Outsiders," dropped by the Broadway adaption of the movie which is currently in previews before opening night on April 11.
Dillon also posed on Wednesday with Angelina Jolie, who is a producer on the project.
Dillon, who played Dallas Winston in the adaption, smiled alongside cast members at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
The "Wild Things" star can be seen posing with the Broadway group, representing the "Greaser" team he initially starred in more than four decades ago alongside Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, and more.
"This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them," according to the musical's website.
"The Outsiders," originally adapted from S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel of the same name, tells the story of a group of teenagers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, whose quintessential 1960's style and attitude towards society captivated audiences in the 1983 film adaption. The book and film's classic line "Stay golden, Pony Boy," has transcended generations.