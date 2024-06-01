Sofia Vergara recently shared an amusing story about repurposing a tattoo that once symbolized her relationship with her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello.
On the May 31 episode of "The Talk," the actress was joined by her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. When the conversation turned to tattoos, Vergara humorously chastised her son for having 34.
He turned the tables by highlighting that she has two of her own.
She explained that she has initials inked on each of her wrists, with one honoring her late brother and the other, a "J," which was originally for Manganiello. “This was Joe Manganiello's initial, but now he’s gone so..." Vergara said.
The story took a delightful twist when Vergara revealed how the situation has serendipitously worked in her favor. She shared that her new boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, happens to have the same initial.
"How lucky can I be that the guy that I’m going out [with] has the same initial,” she remarked, adding that she plans to "recycle" the tattoo.
Earlier this year, Vergara revealed the reason behind her and Manganiello's split. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn't want to be an old mom," she told Spanish newspaper "El País."
Vergara and Saliman have been dating since October 2023.