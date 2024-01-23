Sofia Vergara opened up about the reason behind her split from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage.

In a recent interview with Spanish newspaper El País, the "Griselda" star got candid when discussing her personal life.

Last July, her former partner, Manganiello filed for divorce from Vergara, citing irreconcilable differences, according to a court filing obtained by ABC News.

Touching on the subject, Vergara, 51, explained, "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom."

"I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore," she said.

Noting that she had "a son at 19, who is now 32," Vergara continued, "I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children."

Vergara shares her son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

The "Modern Family" actress also told the Spanish publication, "I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things."

"When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do," she added.

ABC News has reached out to Manganiello's representative for comment.

Following their split last year, the couple issued a statement at the time obtained by Page Six, sharing: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce."

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the statement read.

The couple tied the knot in 2015. Vergara was previously married to Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993 while Vergara was Manganiello's first marriage.