Jennifer Lopez's summer This Is Me...Live tour has been canceled.
The news came Friday via the "On the Floor" singer's "On the JLo" blog and newsletter with a message that read: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down."
"Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," the statement continued. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."
Live Nation representatives said in a statement that Lopez "is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
The company also noted that those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded and no further action is needed, the post explained, while those who purchased via third-party resale sites should reach out to their point of purchase.
Lopez's The This Is Me...Live tour was set to run from June through August, and was in support of her latest album, "This Is Me... Now," which was released in February.