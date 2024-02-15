Jennifer Lopez's new album "This Is Me... Now" arrives Friday, and now she's announced she'll be supporting the album with a tour -- her first since 2019.

"This Is Me... Now" The Tour will kick off June 26 in Orlando, Florida, and is set to wrap up Aug. 31 in Houston, Texas.

The tour includes stops in the singer's hometown of New York City, as well as Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Cleveland, Nashville, Detroit, Boston, New Orleans, Toronto and more.

The JLo Fan Club presale starts Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m. local time. The Citi presale and a Verizon presale all start Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale date is Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

In addition to her new album, Lopez's star-studded musical film "This Is Me…Now: A Love Story" will stream on Prime Video on Feb. 16.

A behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the album and the film, called "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" streams on Prime Video on Feb. 27.