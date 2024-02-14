Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are giving us all the Valentine's Day feels.

The couple stepped out on Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "This is Me...Now: A Love Story" premiere at Dolby Theatre.

Lopez stunned in an alluring black Zuhair Murad dress that included a deep-V plunging neckline and a sheer skirt full of dazzling illustrations, including all of the zodiac signs.

She completed the look with mesmerizing graphic metallic eye makeup, nude-toned glossy lips, and voluminous hair.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 13, 2024 in Hollywood, Calif. Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Affleck kept his look clean, wearing a black suit and tie with a white shirt.

Lopez, who stars in the upcoming Amazon original, previously said of the project that it's the beginning of a "new chapter."

The movie is a "narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing," according to the studio synopsis.

"It ended this chapter and it started a new chapter for me," Lopez said of the film during a previous global press conference for it with director Dave Meyers. "It ended kind of this 20-year journey about a lot of questions that I had about love and being myself, a hopeless romantic, and what it means to really enter into a healthier, more self-accepting phase."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 13, 2024 in Hollywood, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer also previously opened up about questioning herself as an artist, and being inspired by Affleck to address that doubt.

"Ben kind of said this to me. I was like, 'I don't write, I don't do this,'" Lopez said. "He said, 'You do. You write, you direct, you produce, you do all the things. Start stepping into that. Start owning that a little bit. Start owning a little bit of who you are.'"

The famed couple was previously engaged in 2003 but broke up shortly after. Following separate marriages and divorces for both of them, they rekindled their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.