A new trailer for Jennifer Lopez's upcoming film, "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story," is here.

In the trailer, Lopez appears alongside a star-studded cast, which includes Fat Joe, Derek Hough and more, in what is described as a "narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing" that "showcases her journey to love through her own eyes," according to a description for the new project.

Lopez is seen in the trailer in a session with her therapist, being told by friends that she's a sex addict, working in a factory, recalling her childhood, in a recovery meeting and dancing on a street. There's even a shot in outer space.

Jennifer Lopez appears in the trailer for her upcoming film, "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story." Courtesy of Prime Video

In one scene, a man says to Lopez, "You feel like nobody gets you." "I don't even get me," she replies.

The trailer features snippets of Lopez's songs, which will be featured on her new album. Both the album and the film will be released together.

In addition to Fat Joe and Hough, the film is slated to star Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Lopez's husband Ben Affleck.

The trailer comes a week after Lopez released her new single, "Can't Get Enough."

"This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story" will arrive on Prime Video on Feb. 16.