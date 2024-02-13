Seems like there's always a good day to wear a good look, right? The stars of "Madame Web" would probably agree.

The cast attended Monday's Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming film, dripping in unique looks that were equal parts sexy, stylish and spider web-by.

Celeste O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Fanning and Isabela Merced arrive for the premiere of Sony's "Madame Web" in Los Angeles, California, on February 12, 2024. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Dakota Johnson channeled her titular character wearing a sheer, netted, sparkling custom Gucci dress that mimicked the look of a web.

Johnson paired the look with smoky eye makeup and her signature bangs.

Dakota Johnson attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures' "Madame Web" at Regency Village Theatre on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Julia Carpenter, also opted for a sleeveless dress, which included a corset top with sheer paneling and a black fringe bottom.

Her look was completed with dark nails and stacked rings.

Sydney Sweeney attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures' "Madame Web" at Regency Village Theatre on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Isabella Merced, who takes on the role of Anya Corazon, also fell in line with the spider-web aesthetic, wearing a vintage, sheer black embroidered dress from Atelier Versace's spring/summer 1999 Couture collection.

The actress tied it together with a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle and neutral-toned makeup.

Isabela Merced attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures' "Madame Web" at Regency Village Theatre on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Celeste O'Connor, who plays Mattie Franklin, was hard to miss in a ravishing ruby-red ensemble that included a jeweled halter mini dress and cape by Gert-Johan Coetzee.

She topped off the look with deep-wine-colored glossy lips and matching nails.

Celeste O'Connor arrives for the premiere of Sony's "Madame Web" in Los Angeles, California, on February 12, 2024. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

"Madame Web" drops Feb. 14, and is loosely based on the Marvel Comic character Cassandra Webb, a New York City paramedic who begins to have clairvoyant visions.