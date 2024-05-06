Jennifer Lopez is well aware that her kids are growing up fast.
The superstar stopped by "Good Morning America" on Monday to dish about her new film "Atlas" and the 2024 Met Gala, and also opened up about her new tour and her hopes of bringing her children along for the ride this summer.
"I feel like this is the last time that I'll get to do something like this with them," she told "GMA" of twins Max and Emme. "They're 16, and next time they're gonna be like, 'No, mom.'"
Lopez said she is still "negotiating" with her kids about when they'll join her on the road, but she's hoping it'll be for the month of July. Her tour runs from June through August in support of her latest album, "This Is Me... Now."
"I'm gonna use the last little bit of force I have on them to be like, 'You have to come at least for a little while,'" she added. "Hopefully they'll acquiesce to that."
Before heading out on tour, Lopez will walk the carpet at the 2024 Met Gala as one of this year's co-chairs.
While she couldn't reveal anything about her outfit, the "Let's Get Loud" singer did tease that she'll be "barely" able to walk in it.
"The Met Gala looks ... it's not about comfort," she laughed.
Lopez also teased her new film, "Atlas," in which she plays the titular character, a data analyst who must overcome her distrust for artificial intelligence -- and other people -- to survive.
Lopez said reading the script made her "sob at the end."
"My character is disconnected ... hasn't let anybody in. Doesn't trust AI, doesn't trust people, feels they always disappoint. And little by little, this AI kind of chips away at her, chips away at her soul," she said. "Together, they kind of become more human."
"Atlas" begins streaming on Netflix on May 24.