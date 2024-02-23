Jennifer Lopez gave fans a look at her recent trip to Japan with twins Max and Emme for their 16th birthday.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer, 54, took to Instagram on Feb. 23 to share a video of her and her kiddos on a getaway to celebrate their milestone birthday.

In the video, Lopez is seen alongside Max and Emme as they partake in traditional Japanese activities. The twins are also each pictured with fan-favorite anime characters from "Pokémon" and "One Piece."

Jennifer Lopez poses with her twins Max and Emme in this grab from a video posted on Instagram. Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

"Happy birthday to my coconuts," Lopez wrote at the end of the video. "I love you."

Lopez's song "Hummingbird," off her new album "This Is Me… Now," plays in the background. "'Cause you help me be the best version of me / And all I wanna do is help you be the best version of you," she sings in the song.

The "Enough" actress, who is married to Ben Affleck, shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.