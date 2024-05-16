Alexa PenaVega is giving an update on how she and her family are doing following her daughter Indy's stillbirth in April.
The "Spy Kids" actress shared an emotional video to Instagram on Wednesday in which she thanked her followers for their support, saying, "We're actually doing really well considering everything."
PenaVega said losing Indy has been the "most traumatic thing we've ever had to go through as a family," adding through tears, "I hope to never ever have to experience anything like this again."
"Losing Indy was very hard, and then right after losing her my health declined a lot and nobody could figure out what was wrong," she explained. "It was a very hard season for all of us to navigate, but I don't think I've ever surrendered in this way to God in my life."
PenaVega said her family has leaned into their faith to help them get through the tragedy and shared that she had prayed to God to "give this pain purpose."
"Any time my body is feeling pain, God, you turn it into purpose, whether it's moving whatever's in my body out, whether it's pushing these emotions through my body," she continued, explaining her prayers. "God, like, whatever it is, do not let this pain go to waste."
PenaVega said her family, faith and marriage have "never been stronger" having weathered the Indy's loss and said her daughter's "little life has transformed us, like, completely."
"Her life was so purposeful in just the short little bit that we had with her," she continued. "And while she may not have taken a breath here on Earth, she did not go without purpose."
PenaVega and her husband Carlos announced Indy's stillbirth back in April, sharing in a joint Instagram post that Indy had been "born at rest."
"It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace," they wrote in a statement at the time. "God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms. The prayers from the community around us have been so sustaining in this difficult season. This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all."
"Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted… then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her," they continued. "We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can’t wait to see how many other lives you change."
PenaVega and her husband married in 2014 and share two sons, Ocean and Kingston, as well as a daughter, Rio.