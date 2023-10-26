Former "The O.C." star Rachel Bilson opened up about miscarriages and pregnancy loss in the latest episode of her podcast "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen."

Bilson first broached the subject in a conversation between co-host Olivia Allen and Libby Weintraub, author of "She Was Born: Words on Loss and Liberation."

"I've had miscarriages, so I've had losses," said Bilson on the podcast.

In this Feb. 9, 2023, file photo, Rachel Bilson speaks onstage at an event in Atlanta. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SCAD, FILE

She added on that the miscarriages occurred "early on" in the pregnancies.

Bilson emphasized the importance of being flexible in both pregnancy and motherhood.

"Relinquishing control…you have to do a lot," said the "The Last Kiss" actress. "What plans can you make when it's really not up to you?"

In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Rachel Bilson attends an event in Los Angeles. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

Bilson welcomed a daughter, Briar Rose, in 2014 with her then-partner, "Star Wars" actor Hayden Christensen.

Elsewhere in the episode, Weintraub shared the excruciating details of her own pregnancy, describing the moment she experienced the loss of her stillborn child, Magnolia Grace.

Miscarriage, the loss of a pregnancy, is a common occurrence that affects countless women but remains a difficult topic to broach for many.

ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, a board-certified OB-GYN, told "Good Morning America" in 2021 that there are many factors that go into determining a woman's risk for having a miscarriage, but in general, singular miscarriage is incredibly common.

Bilson rose to prominence with a role on "The O.C.," a drama about the lives of teenagers growing up in California's Orange County.