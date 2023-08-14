"Bachelor in Paradise" star Jade Roper Tolbert has revealed that she is experiencing a "missed miscarriage."
The reality star, who married "Bachelor" Nation alum Tanner Tolbert in 2016, took to Instagram on Monday to open up about the loss of her son, whom she said she was going to name Beau, and what the missed miscarriage means for her body.
"I'm currently experiencing what is a called a missed miscarriage, so while his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn't released the pregnancy yet," she wrote in the caption of her post. "I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider."
"I've been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating," Roper Tolbert continued. "So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby's body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau. ♥️"
In 2021, ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, demystified infant and pregnancy loss for "Good Morning America" and said that a missed miscarriage means "the pregnancy is still within the uterus and it's just picked up that there's no heartbeat."
Ashton said that, in lay terminology, a miscarriage is the term for a pregnancy loss in the first and second trimester, and a stillbirth is what happens during a third trimester miscarriage.
It's unclear whether Roper is in her first, second or third trimester.
Roper Tolbert said the experience has left her "forever changed."
"It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby to our family," she wrote Monday. "While our hearts are completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed."
Four years ago, the "Bachelor in Paradise" star and her husband opened up about a pregnancy loss they experienced shortly after filming the second season of the show.
The couple, who had met on the show, shared that Roper Tolbert became pregnant during the show but miscarried.
"At the time, I didn't really grieve because I didn't know really how to process it," she said in a YouTube video at the time. "It was so much, so fast."
The couple tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Emerson, in August 2017.
In 2019, Roper Tolbert delivered her son Brooks Easton Tolbert in the bedroom closet of the family's home.
The following year, they welcomed their son, Reed Harrison Tolbert.
Several Bachelor Nation alums left love and support for Roper Tolbert in the comments of her post Monday, including Kelley Flanagan, former "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston and Trista Sutter, star of the first season of "The Bachelorette."
"Sending extra love to you and your family," Thurston wrote. "You allowing us into your life in this moment is impactful for so many and I hope you are surrounded with nothing but love and support during this time."
Sutter also commented on the post, writing, "Oh Jade. I am so incredibly sorry for this loss for you, Tanner, and the kids. You are such a symbol of grace and strength. Sending so much love."
Flanagan commented simply, "Jade, I’m so sorry to hear this. Keeping you and your family in my prayers."