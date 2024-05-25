Taylor Swift performed at the Estádio da Luz stadium on Friday and wowed the Lisbon crowd by speaking Portuguese.
In a video shared on X, Swift addressed the audience's cheers with "Muito obrigada," meaning "thank you very much."
"Oh, Lisbon, you're making me feel incredible!" she said before continuing her performance.
Throughout the concert, Swift used more Portuguese phrases to connect with the local audience.
During her song "The Smallest Man in the World" from her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," she seemingly addressed the security team with "Ajuda por favor," pointing towards the crowd.
In another video posted on X by a fan account, Swift was seen asking for help once more, saying "Ajuda por favor," while playing the piano during her performance of "Champagne Problems."
This was Swift's first ever stop in Portugal after having to reschedule a 2020 performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The singer has been performing songs from her newly released album "The Tortured Poets Department," on the European leg of her tour.
The "Eras Tour" film premiered on Disney + on March 14.