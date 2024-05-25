Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram on May 24 with a sweet video of her daughters, Maddie Briann and Ivey Joan, singing a lullaby together.
In the video, Maddie, 14, plays the keyboard while Ivey, 6, introduces herself and her sister, and then starts singing.
Jamie Lynn captioned the post, "The✨✨song by sissy & Ivey — straight 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥." The heartwarming moment resonated with viewers, including Victoria Justice who commented, "Omg how sweet ❤️."
Jamie Lynn, known for her role in Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101," frequently shares glimpses of her family life on social media. Her posts often highlight special moments with her daughters, giving fans an inside look into their lives.
"This is me and sissy's music back," Ivey said in the video. "Her real name's Maddie, I just call her sissy though," she added.
"And my name's Ivey. Hope you enjoy it," Ivey said before Maddie started playing "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."
After a few attempts, the sisters hilariously ended the video with Ivey making up her own lyrics to the classic lullaby.
Spears gave birth to Maddie, on June 19, 2008, with her then-fiancé Casey Aldridge. She shares Ivey, with husband, Jamie Watson.