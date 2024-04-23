The official trailer for the sci-fi thriller "Atlas", starring Jennifer Lopez, has arrived.

In the new film, which also stars "Barbie's" Simu Liu and Academy Award nominee Sterling K. Brown, the "This Is Me… Now" star plays Atlas Shepherd, "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence," who joins a mission to capture Harlan (Liu), a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past, according to Netflix.

"If you really want to try to capture Harlan, you need me on that mission," Lopez says in the trailer.

At another point, Liu as Harlan tells Atlas icily, "Don't worry: We are simply the better versions of you."

However, when Atlas' mission goes sideways and she's blown out of an exploding starship, Atlas finds herself marooned on an inhospitable planet, protected by a giant robot suit -- and its own onboard AI.

"Her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it," a synopsis for the film states.

The trailer is heavy on the action, with Lopez armed to the teeth and taking on Harlan's mechanized army.

The film is written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite and directed by Brad Peyton

"Atlas" drops on Netflix May 24.

Watch the trailer here.