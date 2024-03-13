Jennifer Lopez heads to space in the new film "Atlas."

In the official teaser for the upcoming film, which was released on Wednesday, Lopez is seen in a spacecraft in a futuristic world. The teaser includes snippets of intense battle scenes and clips of space.

Jennifer Lopez appears in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix film, "Atlas." Netflix

According to a synopsis of the film, the "This Is Me… Now" star plays Atlas Shepherd, "a brilliant data analyst with a deep distrust of AI" who "finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry."

Also featured in the teaser is Academy Award nominee Sterling K. Brown and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu.

Sterling K. appears in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix film, "Atlas." Netflix

The film is written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite and directed by Brad Peyton.

"Atlas" arrives on Netflix on May 24.

See the official teaser below: