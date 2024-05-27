Tiffani Thiessen is mourning the death of her father.
The "Saved by the Bell" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum took to Instagram on Friday to honor his memory and pay tribute to him.
"My Dad was a lover of many things. Animals, plants, chocolate, jazz, anything citrus, lottery tickets, cars, watches, stray dogs & cats and good Italian pasta," she wrote. "But what he loved most was his family."
Thiessen described him as "a quiet man," but noted that "he was never quiet about showing his love for us."
"He was kind, had a sweet sense of humor and was the utmost gentleman," she continued. "Everybody who knew my Dad LOVED him. He truly had a heart of gold."
The cookbook author said she is "heartbroken" that her father is gone but said knowing he's at peace brings her comfort.
"I promise you I will watch over Mom and take care of her as you did for over 60 years," she added. "Thank you for being such a dedicated husband and showing me what a true gentleman is. Thank you for being a wonderful Dad and Gramps and being there for us."
Thiessen ended her post, writing: "But most of all, thank you for loving me like you always did. No matter what, you had my back and were my biggest fan. I loved making you proud."