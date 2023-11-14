Tiffani Thiessen stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes" with a special date: her daughter Harper Renn.
The "Saved by the Bell" alum hit the red carpet with her 13-year-old daughter at the TCL Chinese Theater for the star-studded event on Nov. 13.
While Thiessen wore a graphic black dress for the occasion, Harper Renn kept it simple with a blue dress and a black leather jacket.
The "Here We Go Again" cookbook author recently opened up about keeping her teenager off social media.
"She doesn't have social media," she said of Harper Renn during an appearance on "The View" in September. "We're very against it right now for her age."
Thiessen added that she believes the pressures kids face these days "are even harder" than those she faced when she was their age.
In addition to Harper Renn, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum shares son Holt, 8, with husband Brady Smith.