Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are celebrating their son Kingston's 18th birthday.
The former couple each took to their respective Instagrams over the weekend to share tributes for their eldest child and mark this milestone.
Stefani shared a video montage set to the UB40 song "Kingston Town" featuring photos and clips of Kingston throughout the years, all the way from his birth to now.
"happiest of birthdays Kingston 🤍 my first born baby boy :) cannot believe u are 18 today… i love u! 🥰," the No Doubt singer wrote.
Rossdale echoed similar sentiments in a tribute of his own, which was shared with a slideshow of images of Kingston.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KINGSTON - 18 today and a massive step into your future," he wrote. "so far the best ride of my life and i can't wait to see where you go from here. i have total belief in you and deeply admire the man within. you have grace, charm and humility."
"you are at the wheel of your destiny so choose wisely. your musical talent is nuts and soon the world will hear your heart sing," the Bush frontman continued. "follow your muse, stay curious and keep creating. i could not love you more than i do. i wish you all the happiness all the health and all the creativity. love you dad. ❤️."
Stefani and Rossdale, who were married from 2002 to 2015, share Kingston and sons Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.
Rossdale is also dad to daughter Daisy from a previous relationship. Stefani married country singer Blake Shelton in 2021.