No Doubt delivered a major dose of nostalgia during their Coachella set over the weekend.

The band, comprised of frontwoman Gwen Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont, and drummer Adrian Young, took to the stage Saturday night, opening their set with their song "Hella Good" and closing it down with "Spiderwebs."

Other hits featured in their set included "It's My Life," "Hey Baby," "Underneath It All," "Just a Girl" and "Don't Speak."

Gwen Stefani and No Doubt perform during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

When performing their song "Bathwater," Stefani brought out surprise guest Olivia Rodrigo -- wearing an "I ❤️ ND" shirt -- to join her.

Stefani took to Instagram the following day to send "a big thank u" to Rodrigo for making a cameo, adding "we luv u."

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Olivia Rodrigo perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club, April 13, 2024, in Indio, Calif. John Shearer/Getty Images

Rodrigo, in an Instagram post, reflected on the big moment by sharing a note about what it meant to her.

"I remember hearing bathwater for the first time when I had just started writing songs. it totally turned my world on its head and inspires me to this day," she wrote, calling it "the coolest honor" to sing with the band and adding that "they're out of this world."

Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat are this year's Coachella headliners.

With the first weekend of the 2024 music festival in the books, the next weekend is set for April 19-21 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.