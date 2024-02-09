Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have released their dreamy new duet, "Purple Irises."

The couple throws things back in their respective pre-choruses, with Stefani singing, "It's not 1999 / But this face is still mine / The way you look at me / I swear my heart hits rewind."

Shelton, later in the song, sings, "It's not 2014 / But you still look good in those jeans / Lookin' in the mirror /Do you see what I see?"

They come together in the chorus, singing, "But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you / Don't know what I'd do, don't wanna lose you / If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you / Don't let 'em change your mind / Wonder why you took a risk / On a broken heart you cannot fix / No, I never knew a love like this / Now I'm picking purple irises."

Listen here:

Stefani and Shelton have been teasing their latest song all week, posting a joint Instagram update on Feb. 5 revealing the track's artwork.

In the promotional photo, Stefani is glam in a denim jumpsuit while lounging on a retro-inspired couch – hinting at the song's throwback vibes – while Shelton sits by an upright piano rocking a Canadian tuxedo and holding a guitar.

Stefani is headlining the Super Bowl 58 TikTok Tailgate this Sunday and will perform "Purple Irises" with Shelton during the show. You can watch the performance on @NFL on TikTok.