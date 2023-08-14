If your mom is No Doubt's Gwen Stefani and your dad is Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, there's a pretty good bet that you'll end up with some musical talent.
That's what the former couple's eldest son Kingston proved Friday, Aug. 11, when he took the stage at Ole Red, the bar and live music venue in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, that's owned by his stepfather, country superstar Blake Shelton.
In footage captured by a fan and shared to social media, 17-year-old Kingston sang with a guitarist and keyboardist backing him up, and the crowd seemed to love it.
"Love you guys, thank you for being here!" Kingston said after his performance. "Thank you, it means everything to me, really."
He and Shelton then shared a big hug.
The same fan captured a performance by Stefani and Shelton at the same venue that night: a joint rendition of No Doubt's "Don't Speak."
- 1February 21, 2023
- 2
- 3
The couple's Ten Points Ranch is located in Tishomingo, so it's no wonder they happened to be in the neighborhood.
In addition to Kingston, Stefani shares two other sons with Rossdale, to whom she was married from 2002 to 2016. Stefani married Shelton in 2021.