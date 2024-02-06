Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are continuing to make sweet music together.

The couple announced their latest duet, a song titled "Purple Irises," via a joint Instagram post on Feb. 5.

The post features a promotional photo, which shows Stefani lounging on a retro-inspired couch in a denim jumpsuit and Shelton sitting by an upright piano, wearing a stylish Canadian tuxedo with a guitar in hand.

The song is due out Feb. 9.

Stefani teased fans with a snippet of the tune in a post shared to her TikTok around the same time.

In the clip, she and Shelton can be heard singing, "But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you / Don't know what I'd do / Don't want to lose you / If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you / Don't let 'em change your mind / Wonder why you took a risk / On a broken heart you cannot fix / No I never knew a love like this / Now we're pickin' purple irises."

Stefani also shared a look at her and Shelton recording "Purple Irises" in the studio on TikTok and sent a message to fans.

"We love u guys so excited to share w u," she wrote along with five purple heart emoji.