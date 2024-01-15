Reese Witherspoon showed off her family resemblance with daughter Ava as the two hit the Critics Choice Awards red carpet together in complementary black, strapless dresses.

The 47-year-old actress -- who captioned a side-by-side photo on Instagram with the caption, "Mother daughter date night 💕💫" -- kept things sleek with a Celine column gown accented by an oversized bow at the waist, a thigh-high slit and strappy Christian Louboutin sandals to show off a deep red pedicure.

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, Calif. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Witherspoon's accessories were equally minimal-chic, adding only a dangly pair of sparkling diamond drop earrings with a bracelet and ring to match -- all from Bulgari. A sleek, pushed-back hairstyle completed the ensemble, as did her signature thousand-watt smile.

Ava, 24, opted for a more embellished minidress from Monique Lhuillier featuring rows on rows of dainty, three-dimensional floral details. Eschewing jewelry altogether to keep the focus on the dress, she added black sheer tights and chose sharp Louboutin stilettos to complete the outfit.

Others in attendance at the show included breakout "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri wearing an oversized white suit by The Row, whose Instagram story calls out 1990s-era Whoopi Goldberg as fashion inspo, as well as Jennifer Aniston, Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinksi, Margot Robbie, Christina Ricci, Lily Gladstone and others.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite looks from the night.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, Calif. Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar on Jan. 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, Calif. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar on Jan. 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, Calif. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan.14, 2024 in Santa Monica, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Christina Ricci