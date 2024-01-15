Reese Witherspoon showed off her family resemblance with daughter Ava as the two hit the Critics Choice Awards red carpet together in complementary black, strapless dresses.
The 47-year-old actress -- who captioned a side-by-side photo on Instagram with the caption, "Mother daughter date night 💕💫" -- kept things sleek with a Celine column gown accented by an oversized bow at the waist, a thigh-high slit and strappy Christian Louboutin sandals to show off a deep red pedicure.
Witherspoon's accessories were equally minimal-chic, adding only a dangly pair of sparkling diamond drop earrings with a bracelet and ring to match -- all from Bulgari. A sleek, pushed-back hairstyle completed the ensemble, as did her signature thousand-watt smile.
Ava, 24, opted for a more embellished minidress from Monique Lhuillier featuring rows on rows of dainty, three-dimensional floral details. Eschewing jewelry altogether to keep the focus on the dress, she added black sheer tights and chose sharp Louboutin stilettos to complete the outfit.
Others in attendance at the show included breakout "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri wearing an oversized white suit by The Row, whose Instagram story calls out 1990s-era Whoopi Goldberg as fashion inspo, as well as Jennifer Aniston, Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinksi, Margot Robbie, Christina Ricci, Lily Gladstone and others.
Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite looks from the night.