It's nearly 20 years later, and the new "Mean Girls" movie musical is almost here.
Gathering for the singing and dancing revival of the 2004 hit comedy, stars from the casts of both films aligned on the pink carpet wearing an array of stylish looks.
Lindsay Lohan, who played the film's original lead character, Cady Heron, made a surprise appearance in an alluring look that was hard to miss.
There were also vibrant looks seen on attendees such as Megan Thee Stallion and Busy Phillips.
Here are some of the standout looks from Monday’s New York City premiere. "Mean Girls" opens nationally this Friday, Jan. 12.
Lindsay Lohan
Angourie Rice
Megan Thee Stallion
Reneé Rapp
Tina Fey
Rachel Dratch
Avantika Vandanapu
Busy Phillips and daughter Birdie Silverstein
Christopher Briney