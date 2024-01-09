It's nearly 20 years later, and the new "Mean Girls" movie musical is almost here.

Gathering for the singing and dancing revival of the 2004 hit comedy, stars from the casts of both films aligned on the pink carpet wearing an array of stylish looks.

Lindsay Lohan, who played the film's original lead character, Cady Heron, made a surprise appearance in an alluring look that was hard to miss.

There were also vibrant looks seen on attendees such as Megan Thee Stallion and Busy Phillips.

Here are some of the standout looks from Monday’s New York City premiere. "Mean Girls" opens nationally this Friday, Jan. 12.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan attends the "Mean Girls" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Jan. 8, 2024 in New York City. John Lamparski/WireImage via Getty Images

Angourie Rice

Australian actress Angourie Rice arrives for the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Mean Girls" at AMC Lincoln Square in New York on Jan. 8, 2024. Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion attends the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Jan. 8, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp

Rene Rapp attends the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Jan. 8, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Tina Fey

Tina Fey attends the "Mean Girls" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Jan. 8, 2024 in New York City. John Lamparski/WireImage via Getty Images

Rachel Dratch

Rachel Dratch attends the "Mean Girls" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Jan. 8, 2024 in New York City. John Lamparski/WireImage via Getty Images

Avantika Vandanapu

Avantika Vandanapu attends the "Mean Girls" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Jan. 8, 2024 in New York City. John Lamparski/WireImage via Getty Images

Busy Phillips and daughter Birdie Silverstein

Busy Philipps and Birdie Silverstein attend the "Mean Girls" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Jan. 8, 2024 in New York City. John Lamparski/WireImage via Getty Images

Christopher Briney