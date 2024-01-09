Lindsay Lohan must have felt a strong sense of déjà vu as she attended the premiere of the new "Mean Girls" movie 20 years after the original film's release.

The "Parent Trap" actress stepped out at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Jan. 8 to celebrate the film adaptation of the "Mean Girls" Broadway show alongside some new and familiar faces.

Lohan posed for photos with Tina Fey, who wrote the screenplay for both movies, as well as the new cast, which includes Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney and Angourie Rice, who plays Cady Heron, the role Lohan played previously.

Lindsay Lohan attends the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater, Jan. 8, 2024, in New York. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lohan recently reunited with her former "Mean Girls" co-stars Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, among others, for a Walmart Black Friday ad back in November.

Rachel McAdams later explained her absence from the reunion, saying she "wasn't that that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest," adding that it "just didn't feel like my bag."

In this April 19, 2004 file photo, Lindsay Lohan appears at the "Mean Girls" World Premiere at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, Calif. Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

A lot has changed for Lohan in the past 20 years since the original "Mean Girls" was released and became a cult classic.

She went on to star in films like "Herbie: Fully Loaded," "Georgia Rule" and, most recently, 2022's "Falling For Christmas." In her personal life, she has found love with husband Bader Shammas, with whom she shares a son named Luai.

The new "Mean Girls" musical film releases in theaters Jan. 12.