The final trailer for the upcoming "Mean Girls" musical movie has arrived, and unlike previous previews, it seems to lean more into its musical roots.

The new film, which hits theaters Jan. 12, was adapted from the stage musical version of Tina Fey's 2004 hit film. While it doesn't reveal any musical numbers, the new trailer, titled "Revenge Party" -- itself a song title from the Broadway soundtrack -- opens with Reneé Rapp singing "My name is Regina George" over a scene of her standing solo in a hallway, and shows a choreographed dance sequence at a party.

Renee Rapp in "Mean Girls," 2024. Paramount Pictures

The music-heavy trailer doesn't show any singing from other cast members, which include Fey, her fellow "Saturday Night Live" vet Tim Meadows and Angourie Rice as Lindsay Lohan's film character Cady Heron.

Tina Fey in "Mean Girls," 2024. Paramount Pictures

It does show Meadows' character, North Shore High School Principal Duvall, reading from the infamous "burn book," and Busy Philipps as Regina's self-described "cool mom," succeeding Amy Poehler in the original film.

The film also stars Jenna Fischer, Jon Hamm, Christopher Briney and Auli'i Cravalho.