Rachel McAdams wasn't so fetch about the recent "Mean Girls" commercial.

Last month, the stars of the original 2004 teen comedy "Mean Girls" including Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert all returned to North Shore High School to portray their iconic roles in an ad for Walmart's Black Friday sale. However, McAdams who played the queen bee Regina George in the movie was nowhere to be found.

Rachel McAdams as Regina George in "Mean Girls," 2004. CBS via Getty Images

Speaking to Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, McAdams explained the reason behind her absence in the ad.

"I don't know; I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest," McAdams told the publication. "A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag."

She continued, "Also… I didn't know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be a part of a 'Mean Girls' reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."

In the ad, Lohan plays the grown-up version of her character Cady Heron who works as the school's guidance counselor, while the other "Plastics" Karen Smith (Seyfried) and Gretchen Wieners (Chabert) play moms of eye-rolling daughters attending their alma mater.

The mini "Mean Girls" reunion came out shortly after Paramount announced a date for the film adaptation of "Mean Girls: The Musical" which will hit theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

During the interview with Variety, McAdams also cleared up rumors about her potential appearance in the musical movie, sharing that she and writer Tina Fey had initially tried to make it work but it fell through.

"Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end," McAdams said. "I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it."