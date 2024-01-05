The Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards honors some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

For this year's star-studded occasion, A-list celebrities attended in high style Thursday and posed for the cameras, showing off some of their best looks.

From Margot Robbie's Barbie-pink-themed mini dress to Taraji P. Henson shimmering gown, it was hard not to stop and stare at all of the glamour.

In case you missed it, we've highlighted several of the most standout ensembles from this year's red carpet.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center, on Jan. 4, 2024, in Palm Springs, Calif. Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images

The actress provided a very stylish moment in a pink-and-black polka dot mini dress from Balmain.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attends the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center, on Jan. 4, 2024, in Palm Springs, Calif. bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Eilish wore a multi-layered look that included a Gucci head scarf and jacket, paired with a loafers and white socks.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson attends the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center, on Jan. 4, 2024, in Palm Springs, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"The Color Purple" actress sparkled in a ruched Alexandre Vauthier dress that included a deep-V neckline.

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz attends the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center, on Jan. 4, 2024, in Palm Springs, Calif. bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The musician kept his look cool in an embellished tuxedo jacket, leather pants and white shoes.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center, on Jan. 4, 2024, in Palm Springs, Calif. Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images

Longoria stunned in a textured white sleeveless dress by Ashi Studio.

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks attends the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center, on Jan. 4, 2024, in Palm Springs, Calif. Monica Schipper/WireImage

The actress kept things classy in a white suit and pumps.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center, on Jan. 4, 2024, in Palm Springs, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stone made a fashion statement in a custom Louis Vuitton look that included a black tie, relaxed satin pants and an embroidered robe.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera attends the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center, on Jan. 4, 2024, in Palm Springs, Calif. Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images

The actress wowed in a black long-sleeved dress that included a high slit. She paired the look with bright, bold red lips and nails.