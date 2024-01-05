Palm Springs Film Festival Awards 2024 red carpet: Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish, Taraji P. Henson and more
The Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards honors some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
For this year's star-studded occasion, A-list celebrities attended in high style Thursday and posed for the cameras, showing off some of their best looks.
From Margot Robbie's Barbie-pink-themed mini dress to Taraji P. Henson shimmering gown, it was hard not to stop and stare at all of the glamour.
In case you missed it, we've highlighted several of the most standout ensembles from this year's red carpet.
Margot Robbie
The actress provided a very stylish moment in a pink-and-black polka dot mini dress from Balmain.
Billie Eilish
Eilish wore a multi-layered look that included a Gucci head scarf and jacket, paired with a loafers and white socks.
Taraji P. Henson
"The Color Purple" actress sparkled in a ruched Alexandre Vauthier dress that included a deep-V neckline.
Lenny Kravitz
The musician kept his look cool in an embellished tuxedo jacket, leather pants and white shoes.
Eva Longoria
Longoria stunned in a textured white sleeveless dress by Ashi Studio.
Danielle Brooks
The actress kept things classy in a white suit and pumps.
Emma Stone
Stone made a fashion statement in a custom Louis Vuitton look that included a black tie, relaxed satin pants and an embroidered robe.
America Ferrera
The actress wowed in a black long-sleeved dress that included a high slit. She paired the look with bright, bold red lips and nails.