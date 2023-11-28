Margot Robbie continues to glamorously thrive in her Barbie era.

The actress was spotted attending the 2023 Gotham Awards at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street wearing an ensemble inspired by a vintage look originally worn by the 1964 Black Magic Ensemble Barbie doll.

The look included a black sheer cape and strapless dress from Prada. Robbie paired it with Manolo Blahnik peep-toe pumps, leather gloves, Assael pearl earrings and a gold purse.

She wore her hair in a side-parted updo along with neutral-toned makeup.

Two Barbie and Ken dolls, in formal wear, stand together in front of a toy closet on Dec. 15, 1964. Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Robbie's head-turning red carpet moment came together with the help of stylist Andrew Mukamal, who has been her go-to stylist on many other occasions.

Margot Robbie attends the 2023 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street, Nov. 27, 2023, in New York. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Robbie wore a plethora of other Barbie-inspired looks earlier this year while promoting the "Barbie" film, in which she starred as the titular doll alongside Ryan Gosling, who played Ken.

In April, the co-stars were spotted wearing pink Barbiecore looks while attending the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon, which took place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Robbie also channeled vintage Enchanted Evening, Solo In The Spotlight, Sparkling Pink and several other vintage Barbie looks this year while collaborating with Mukamal.

"We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies," Robbie told People at the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles in July. "We're hoping to get them excited. We're pairing Barbie references with great designers."