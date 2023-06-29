Margot Robbie is channeling many iconic Barbie-inspired looks during the global press tour for her upcoming film.
The actress has shown off plenty of Barbie-inspired vintage looks from the fashion archives while promoting the Greta Gerwig-directed "Barbie" movie, which arrives in theaters on July 21.
With the help of her stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie's "Barbie" style has included references to everything from pieces different dolls have worn over the years to runway looks inspired by the famous brand.
During a photo call in Sydney, Australia, this week, the actress wore a black and white striped mini dress -- a nod to the first Barbie doll ever released. That famous doll, released in 1959, was dressed in a black and white striped swimsuit with white sunglasses.
Hervé Léger, the designer of Robbie's dress, shared a sketch of the inspired design on social media, captioning it, "It’s Barbie's world, we just live in it."
- 1
- 2
- 3
When Robbie arrived in Australia earlier this week, she was spotted in a runway look that showed she's embracing the "Barbiecore" trend during the press tour.
For her airport look, the actress donned a Chanel Spring/Summer 1996 look that included a tweed pink blazer paired with jeans and slingback heels.
Robbie showed off another on-trend style while attending a press event last week in Los Angeles, wearing a custom pink polka-dot minidress from Valentino.
Mukamal shared in an Instagram post that the inspiration for the outfit was a doll from Barbie's "Pink & Fabulous" collection, released in 2015.
To celebrate the first day of the "Barbie" press tour last week, the film's official account shared a post of Robbie grinning in the back of her pink convertible. She wore a pink matching set from Bottega Veneta.
Ahead of the press tour, one of the first Barbie-inspired looks Robbie debuted was in April, at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas.
For the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio presentation, the actress wore a pink gingham bralette top with a matching miniskirt from Prada.
Robbie and more of the cast of the "Barbie" movie will be on "Good Morning America" this July.