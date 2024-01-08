"Barbie" star Margot Robbie was perfect in pink at the 81st Golden Globes on Sunday night, channeling another famous Barbie doll for her red carpet look.

The actress graced the red carpet wearing a hot pink custom Armani gown, which was inspired by the 1977 Superstar Barbie doll.

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

"I just woke up and I thought maybe this would be appropriate tonight," Robbie told Variety red carpet correspondent Marc Malkin, when asked about her look.

It's not the first time the actress has donned a Barbie-inspired look over the past 12 months: During last year's press tour, Robbie wore a variety of outfits inspired by past Barbie dolls, including the 1960s Enchanted Evening Barbie and Solo in the Spotlight Barbie, as well as the very first Barbie, which was released in 1959.

Robbie, who played the lead character in "Barbie," is nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture (musical or comedy) at Sunday's awards show.

Reflecting on the success of the movie -- which is the most nominated film at this year's Globes with nine nods, as well as 2023's top-grossing film, with more than $1.4 billion at the global box office -- Robbie described the "wild feeling" of seeing fans show up at theaters during opening weekend wearing pink, or dressed up as Ken.

"I just haven't really seen this communal kind of experience at the theaters since I was, you know, a kid," she said.

The 81st Golden Globes kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will air live on CBS as well as stream on Paramount+.