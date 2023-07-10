Stars showed off their most Barbie-inspired looks at the world premiere of the "Barbie" film in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling shined in looks inspired by their characters, Barbie and Ken, from the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed film.
Robbie wore a black sequined embroidered Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress -- a reference to the "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie doll, according to her stylist -- while Gosling embraced his inner Ken, wearing a pink Gucci suit.
Nicki Minaj, who collaborated with Ice Spice for a rendition of Aqua's "Barbie World" on the movie's soundtrack, was one of the many artists from the soundtrack in attendance.
Dua Lipa, whose track "Dance the Night" is also featured on "Barbie: The Album," and who plays another Barbie in the movie, also took over the carpet in a dazzling gown.
Check out more looks from the star-studded premiere below.
Issa Rae
America Ferrera
Billie Eilish
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu
Michael Cera and Kingsley Ben-Adir
Kate McKinnon
Ashley Graham
Hari Nef
Alexandra Shipp
Dove Cameron
Shay Mitchell
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim
Gal Gadot
Skai Jackson
"Barbie" arrives in theaters on July 21.