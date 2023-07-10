Stars showed off their most Barbie-inspired looks at the world premiere of the "Barbie" film in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling shined in looks inspired by their characters, Barbie and Ken, from the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed film.

Robbie wore a black sequined embroidered Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress -- a reference to the "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie doll, according to her stylist -- while Gosling embraced his inner Ken, wearing a pink Gucci suit.

PHOTO: LMargot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Nicki Minaj, who collaborated with Ice Spice for a rendition of Aqua's "Barbie World" on the movie's soundtrack, was one of the many artists from the soundtrack in attendance.

PHOTO: Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Dua Lipa, whose track "Dance the Night" is also featured on "Barbie: The Album," and who plays another Barbie in the movie, also took over the carpet in a dazzling gown.

PHOTO: Dua Lipa attends the World Premiere Of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Check out more looks from the star-studded premiere below.

Issa Rae

PHOTO: Issa Rae attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
America Ferrera

PHOTO: America Ferrera attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Billie Eilish

PHOTO: Billie Eilish attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu

PHOTO: Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images
Michael Cera and Kingsley Ben-Adir

PHOTO: Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Kate McKinnon

PHOTO: Kate McKinnon attends the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Ashley Graham

PHOTO: Ashley Graham attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Hari Nef

PHOTO: Hari Nef attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Alexandra Shipp

PHOTO: Alexandra Shipp attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Dove Cameron

PHOTO: Dove Cameron attends the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Shay Mitchell

PHOTO: Shay Mitchell at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim

PHOTO: Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Gal Gadot

PHOTO: Gal Gadot attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Skai Jackson

PHOTO: Skai Jackson attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
"Barbie" arrives in theaters on July 21.