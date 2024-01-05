Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons stepped out in their best red carpet fashions Thursday night.

The couple attended the star-studded annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. For the event, the actress wore a black gown that featured a low back, while her husband matched her in a black tuxedo.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival at Palm Springs Convention Center, Jan. 4, 2024, in Palm Springs, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Plemons was also captured on the red carpet appearing to sweetly take photos of Dunst.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival at Palm Springs Convention Center, Jan. 4, 2024, in Palm Springs, Calif. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

At the awards show, Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" was honored with the Vanguard Award.

The film's cast, including Plemons, who played lead investigator Tom White in the crime epic, joined the legendary director onstage to accept the honor.

Emma Stone was also honored with the actress Desert Palm Achievement Award for "Poor Things" and Cillian Murphy received the actor Desert Palm Achievement Award for "Oppenheimer."