Another day, another red-carpet showbiz premiere -- and one of the latest features a glowing look from Jessica Chastain.

The actress was photographed wearing a mesmerizing magenta-toned iridescent corset dress from Vivienne Westwood while attending the National Board of Review gala, held at NYC's Cipriani restaurant.

Chastain kept accessories minimal, and paired the look with only a dainty diamond necklace designed by Suzanne Kalan. Her red hair was worn down and wavy, with her makeup kept light and fresh.

Jessica Chastain attends the 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 11, 2024 in New York City. Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

The annual occasion celebrates the best films from the past year, as determined by a curated group of filmmakers, academics, professionals and industry enthusiasts.

Additional attendees included muti-hyphenate singer, actress and dancer Teyana Taylor.

Teyana Taylor attends the 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 11, 2024 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She attended wearing a vibrant blue dress from Christopher John Rogers' resort 2024 collection. Taylor further added to the look with dangling gold earrings and a short, ruby-red pixie cut.

Anne Hathaway attends the 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street, Jan. 11, 2024, in New York. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway also made a super-stylish appearance, donning a black sleeveless Giorgio Armani sequined dress that featured cutouts and a deep-V neckline. She accessorized her alluring look with Bulgari jewels and a pair of Aquazzura shoes.

"The Devil Wears Prada" star attended with her husband, Adam Shulman.