Andie MacDowell is shining bright.

The actress was spotted wearing a sparkling sheer turtleneck dress for "The Way Home" season two premiere in NYC.

She paired the look with a black clutch, and wore her curly silver strands in a stylish updo with a face-framing tendrils down one side of her face.

MacDowell's look was completed with fresh makeup including sweeps of blush on her cheeks, smoky eye shadow, and a hint of pink gloss on her lips.

Andie MacDowell attends Hallmark Channel's "The Way Home" premiere event at The Whitby Hotel in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Other attendees to hit the carpet ahead of the event included her castmates Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow and Evan Williams. There was also a Q &A that followed, which included show creators Alexandra Clarke, Heather Conkie and Marly Reed.

Just a few months ago, MacDowell had another shining moment while walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week at the sixth annual Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris -- Walk Your Worth show.

Viola Davis, Elle Fanning, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and several others joined MacDowell in hitting the stage for a star-studded show centered around celebrating sisterhood, supporting women, and female strength.