Andie MacDowell is shining bright.
The actress was spotted wearing a sparkling sheer turtleneck dress for "The Way Home" season two premiere in NYC.
She paired the look with a black clutch, and wore her curly silver strands in a stylish updo with a face-framing tendrils down one side of her face.
MacDowell's look was completed with fresh makeup including sweeps of blush on her cheeks, smoky eye shadow, and a hint of pink gloss on her lips.
Other attendees to hit the carpet ahead of the event included her castmates Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow and Evan Williams. There was also a Q&A that followed, which included show creators Alexandra Clarke, Heather Conkie and Marly Reed.
Just a few months ago, MacDowell had another shining moment while walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week at the sixth annual Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris -- Walk Your Worth show.
Viola Davis, Elle Fanning, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and several others joined MacDowell in hitting the stage for a star-studded show centered around celebrating sisterhood, supporting women, and female strength.