Andie MacDowell hit Berlin Fashion Week alongside her daughter Rainey Qualley.
The actress and Rainey, who is MacDowell's second oldest child with her ex-husband Paul Qualley, attended the Marc Cain show in Berlin, Germany on Wednesday.
For the fashion show, the actress, 64, wore a colorful, long-sleeved tea-length dress while her daughter, 32, opted for a printed corset top with a silk midi skirt.
- 1
- 2
- 3
The duo posed for plenty of photos together and sat front row during the label's fall/winter 2023 show.
MacDowell and Qualley have ventured into the fashion realm together before. The mother-daughter duo appeared in a Mother's Day campaign for Coach last year.
Rainey, a singer and actress, is one of MacDowell's three children with her ex-husband.
MacDowell is also mom to daughter Margaret, 28, and son Justin, 37.