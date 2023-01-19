Andie MacDowell hit Berlin Fashion Week alongside her daughter Rainey Qualley.

The actress and Rainey, who is MacDowell's second oldest child with her ex-husband Paul Qualley, attended the Marc Cain show in Berlin, Germany on Wednesday.

PHOTO: Andie MacDowell and her daughter, singer Rainey Qualley, arrive at the Marc Cain label's show at the offsite fashion show at the former Tempelhof Airport, Jan. 18, 2023 in Berlin.
For the fashion show, the actress, 64, wore a colorful, long-sleeved tea-length dress while her daughter, 32, opted for a printed corset top with a silk midi skirt.

PHOTO: Andie MacDowell and her daughter, singer Rainey Qualley, arrive at the Marc Cain label's show at the offsite fashion show at the former Tempelhof Airport, Berlin, Jan. 19, 2023.
The duo posed for plenty of photos together and sat front row during the label's fall/winter 2023 show.

PHOTO: Andie MacDowell and her daughter, singer Rainey Qualley, arrive at the Marc Cain label's show at the offsite fashion show at the former Tempelhof Airport, Berlin, Jan. 19, 2023.
MacDowell and Qualley have ventured into the fashion realm together before. The mother-daughter duo appeared in a Mother's Day campaign for Coach last year.

Rainey, a singer and actress, is one of MacDowell's three children with her ex-husband.

MacDowell is also mom to daughter Margaret, 28, and son Justin, 37.