Like mother, like daughter!

Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe Cannon glowed on the slopes recently in matching ski looks.

The singer posted a few fun snaps on Instagram showing the duo wearing pink metallic puffer jackets, sunglasses, black hats and pants while posed in front of a snowy backdrop.

"Matching ensems on the slopes!" Carey captioned the post.

Carey's son Moroccan Cannon also appears in two of the photos wearing red pants and a shiny black puffer coat.

Since posting, the singer's post has been liked more than 90,000 times, with friends and fans showing love in the comments for the adorable outing.

"On Wednesdays we ski in pink," the official Facebook account commented.

Hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness left a sweet note as well, writing, "So cuteeee," while rapper Latto simply left a series of heart-eye emojis beneath the post.

This isn't the first time Carey's family has donned matching looks. On Christmas, the singer shared an adorable snap of her children wearing matching holiday pajamas while enjoying a sleigh ride with Santa Claus.