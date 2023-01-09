Blake Lively just dropped a pregnancy fashion hack, and she's sharing it with all her followers.

The actress shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story gently cradling her growing belly while wearing a polka dot dress unbuttoned at the waist, a black maxi skirt beneath it, and a pearl necklace and pink pumps.

"When the back of your skirt won't zip, and the front of your dress won't button, wear both," she captioned the stylish snap. "Who says two wrongs don't make a right?"

Lively is no stranger to immaculate pregnancy fashion. In September, she was seen posing at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit wearing a sparkling dress and cream colored ankle strap platform pumps. She topped the look with a satin headband, gold statement hoops, and several sparkling cocktail rings.

The actress later confirmed speculation that she was expecting her fourth child with actor Ryan Reynolds.

Alongside a carousel of photos featuring several candid glimpses of her pregnancy, Lively shared a caption asking the public to respect her privacy.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," the "Gossip Girl" alum wrote.