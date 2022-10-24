Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe Cannon recently had a matching "mommy and me" moment that fans are loving.

The pop star posted a photo wearing a black dress, braids and big, blonde voluminous curls. Her daughter, who has brunette-colored hair, wore the same hairstyle along with a jacket, sequin skirt, high black socks and sneakers.

"Roe Roe Diva!…And Mimi!!," Carey captioned the photo.

Since posting, the "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer's post has received lots of love from A-listers, like Vivica A. Fox, and fans alike.

Shortly after posting the first photo, Carey posted another with her daughter outdoors with people commenting on their resemblance and gorgeous curls.

Last year, Cannon channeled her mother while starring in an OshKosh campaign.

The singer's 10-year-old daughter with Nick Cannon stood front and center in a new ad for kids' clothing company OshKosh B'gosh, titled "Today Is Someday."

In the clip, Monroe plays a younger version of Carey and models an OshKosh B'gosh outfit that pays homage to the singer's 1990 "Someday" video.