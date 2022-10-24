It’s that time of year again: Mariah Carey has announced her new holiday shows.

The pop legend will perform a special two-date-only run, dubbed the "Merry Christmas to All!" shows.

The first show will be held Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, while the second show will be held Dec. 13 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The shows will feature Carey performing holiday favorites and will be the only live Christmas concerts she'll perform this year.

"It's almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!!" Carey tweeted Monday. "Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! lil' excited lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!"