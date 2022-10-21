Kerry Washington has a hot new look that is hard to miss.

The actress was spotted at the premiere of "The School for Good and Evil" rocking a beautiful "bixie" -- a mix between a pixie and bob hair cut.

She paired the look with subtle eye makeup and a bright red lipstick as well as a mint green cropped polo top and a matching metallic slit skirt, styled by Law Roach.

Washington revealed the full look on Instagram just before hitting the red carpet along with the caption, "Professor of the Princesses. Madam Dovey is in the house @theschoolforgoodandevilmovie Premiere."

Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images Kerry Washington attends the premiere for Netflix's "The School for Good and Evil" at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on October 18, 2022.

Washington plays Professor Dovey in the upcoming fantasy film directed by Paul Feig. "The School for Good and Evil" is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani.

A few posts later, after her red carpet reveal, the "Scandal" star opened up about how much she loved playing Professor Dovey, saying her character was "an amalgamation of some of the amazing teachers (including my mom!) that I've had throughout my life."

"She's passionate, hilarious, and super spirited. What a magical experience it was to get to play with this talented cast, writers and director," she wrote.